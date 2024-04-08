Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ: NUTX) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) has a beta value of 0.13 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.72M, closed the recent trade at $0.08 per share which meant it 0.25% during that session. The NUTX stock price is -1275.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.10 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.99 million shares.

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Sporting 0.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NUTX stock price touched $0.08 or saw a rise of 17.7%. Year-to-date, Nutex Health Inc shares have moved -56.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) have changed -25.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.

Nutex Health Inc (NUTX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -59.59% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $70.3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $73 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 80.99% over the past 5 years.

NUTX Dividends

Nutex Health Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.81% with a share float percentage of 8.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nutex Health Inc having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 9.72 million shares worth more than $4.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Truist Financial Corp, with the holding of over 3.45 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.45 million and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.37% shares in the company for having 9.06 million shares of worth $3.82 million while later fund manager owns 0.67 million shares of worth $0.29 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.