NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Shares Are Down -29.40% So Far This Year

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 5.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $486.84M, closed the last trade at $6.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.97% during that session. The SMR stock price is -83.77% off its 52-week high price of $11.21 and 70.33% above the 52-week low of $1.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.61 million shares.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) trade information

Sporting -0.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SMR stock price touched $6.10 or saw a rise of 17.23%. Year-to-date, NuScale Power Corporation shares have moved 85.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) have changed 44.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.75.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NuScale Power Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.75%, compared to 21.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 97.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.26 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

SMR Dividends

NuScale Power Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.44% with a share float percentage of 73.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NuScale Power Corporation having a total of 173 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 5.33 million shares worth more than $36.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.17 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.54 million and represent 4.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.91% shares in the company for having 2.91 million shares of worth $14.28 million while later fund manager owns 2.0 million shares of worth $13.63 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.