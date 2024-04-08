Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 1.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.07B, closed the last trade at $3.19 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 4.93% during that session. The NG stock price is -107.52% off its 52-week high price of $6.62 and 30.41% above the 52-week low of $2.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.53 million shares.

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) trade information

Sporting 4.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NG stock price touched $3.19 or saw a rise of 4.49%. Year-to-date, Novagold Resources Inc. shares have moved -14.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) have changed 28.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.82.

Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -7.27% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.70% over the past 5 years.

NG Dividends

Novagold Resources Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 02 and April 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.63% with a share float percentage of 79.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Novagold Resources Inc. having a total of 247 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 24.09 million shares worth more than $96.14 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 7.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Paulson & Company, Inc., with the holding of over 22.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.68 million and represent 6.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Eagle Gold Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.31% shares in the company for having 17.74 million shares of worth $80.01 million while later fund manager owns 8.46 million shares of worth $32.47 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.