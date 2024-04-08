Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 0.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $230.44M, closed the recent trade at $1.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -4.92% during that session. The NKTR stock price is -17.6% off its 52-week high price of $1.47 and 67.2% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.92 million shares.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

Sporting -4.92% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NKTR stock price touched $1.25 or saw a rise of 14.97%. Year-to-date, Nektar Therapeutics shares have moved 122.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have changed 31.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.93.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nektar Therapeutics shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 138.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 32.41%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 74.00% and 29.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.34 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.34 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 38.97% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.30%.

NKTR Dividends

Nektar Therapeutics is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.25% with a share float percentage of 67.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nektar Therapeutics having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deep Track Capital, Lp with over 18.4 million shares worth more than $23.37 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Deep Track Capital, Lp held 10.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 12.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.29 million and represent 6.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.18% shares in the company for having 5.85 million shares of worth $7.43 million while later fund manager owns 4.23 million shares of worth $5.38 million as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.