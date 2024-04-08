MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) has a beta value of -2.22 and has seen 4.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.39M, closed the last trade at $1.31 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 13.91% during that session. The LIFW stock price is -1865.65% off its 52-week high price of $25.75 and 50.38% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.77 million shares.

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) trade information

Sporting 13.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LIFW stock price touched $1.31 or saw a rise of 2.24%. Year-to-date, MSP Recovery Inc shares have moved -42.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 91.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) have changed 28.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.89.

MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -74.07% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.63 million for the current quarter.

LIFW Dividends

MSP Recovery Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.09% with a share float percentage of 18.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MSP Recovery Inc having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.19 million shares worth more than $1.53 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Palantir Technologies Inc., with the holding of over 86607.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.71 million and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 64829.0 shares of worth $0.53 million while later fund manager owns 74237.0 shares of worth $0.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.