Mesoblast Ltd ADR (MESO) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MESO) has a beta value of 3.56 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $661.20M, closed the last trade at $5.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -1.53% during that session. The MESO stock price is -76.55% off its 52-week high price of $10.24 and 72.24% above the 52-week low of $1.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.19 million shares.

Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MESO) trade information

Sporting -1.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MESO stock price touched $5.80 or saw a rise of 21.2%. Year-to-date, Mesoblast Ltd ADR shares have moved 163.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MESO) have changed 175.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Mesoblast Ltd ADR (MESO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mesoblast Ltd ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 143.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.45%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.30% and -33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.70%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.89% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 4.96% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 48.80%.

MESO Dividends

Mesoblast Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MESO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.73% with a share float percentage of 0.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mesoblast Ltd ADR having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Penbrook Management LLC with over 0.29 million shares worth more than $0.35 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Penbrook Management LLC held 0.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Group One Trading, L.P., with the holding of over 0.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.98 million and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.