MediaCo Holding Inc (NASDAQ: MDIA) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

MediaCo Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MDIA) has a beta value of 0.21 and has seen 118.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.28M, closed the last trade at $3.88 per share which meant it gained $2.48 on the day or 177.14% during that session. The MDIA stock price is 54.64% off its 52-week high price of $1.76 and 89.69% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 592.82K shares.

MediaCo Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MDIA) trade information

Sporting 177.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MDIA stock price touched $3.88 or saw a rise of 43.44%. Year-to-date, MediaCo Holding Inc shares have moved 803.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 634.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MediaCo Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MDIA) have changed 676.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 4250.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

MediaCo Holding Inc (MDIA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 383.73% over the past 6 months.

MDIA Dividends

MediaCo Holding Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MediaCo Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MDIA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.52% with a share float percentage of 84.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MediaCo Holding Inc having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Standard General L.P. with over 16.8 million shares worth more than $19.49 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Standard General L.P. held 82.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 33799.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39206.0 and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 11026.0 shares of worth $12790.0 while later fund manager owns 9137.0 shares of worth $10598.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.