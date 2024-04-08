McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 1.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $515.74M, closed the last trade at $10.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.82% during that session. The MUX stock price is -4.88% off its 52-week high price of $11.39 and 45.49% above the 52-week low of $5.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 659.15K shares.

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) trade information

Sporting -0.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MUX stock price touched $10.86 or saw a rise of 4.65%. Year-to-date, McEwen Mining Inc shares have moved 50.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) have changed 37.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.66.

McEwen Mining Inc (MUX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that McEwen Mining Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 74.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -126.09%, compared to 18.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $54.08 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $58.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $46.14 million and $53.09 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.20% for the current quarter and 9.50% for the next.

MUX Dividends

McEwen Mining Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 06 and May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.04% with a share float percentage of 25.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with McEwen Mining Inc having a total of 107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 2.0 million shares worth more than $14.36 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 1.02 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.34 million and represent 2.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.82% shares in the company for having 1.81 million shares of worth $11.78 million while later fund manager owns 1.0 million shares of worth $6.49 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.