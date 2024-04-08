Lilium N.V (NASDAQ: LILM) Shares Have Loss -1.15% Over The Past Month

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $481.72M, closed the last trade at $0.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.83% during that session. The LILM stock price is -108.79% off its 52-week high price of $1.90 and 59.34% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.23 million shares.

Sporting -1.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LILM stock price touched $0.91 or saw a rise of 6.19%. Year-to-date, Lilium N.V shares have moved -22.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) have changed -1.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.14.

Figures show that Lilium N.V shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 35.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.18%, compared to 3.30% for the industry.

Lilium N.V is expected to release its next earnings report on February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Insiders own 52.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.01% with a share float percentage of 8.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lilium N.V having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Palantir Technologies Inc. with over 4.67 million shares worth more than $8.22 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Palantir Technologies Inc. held 0.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Allianz Asset Management GmbH, with the holding of over 2.51 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.41 million and represent 0.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.37% shares in the company for having 6.81 million shares of worth $9.33 million while later fund manager owns 0.28 million shares of worth $0.2 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.