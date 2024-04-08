Irobot Corp (IRBT)’s 1.61% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 2.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $247.17M, closed the last trade at $8.84 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 1.61% during that session. The IRBT stock price is -482.47% off its 52-week high price of $51.49 and 13.8% above the 52-week low of $7.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.14 million shares.

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) trade information

Sporting 1.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IRBT stock price touched $8.84 or saw a rise of 5.35%. Year-to-date, Irobot Corp shares have moved -77.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) have changed -14.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.84.

Irobot Corp (IRBT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Irobot Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -76.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.72%, compared to 4.00% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 52.87% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.00%.

IRBT Dividends

Irobot Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.84% with a share float percentage of 83.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Irobot Corp having a total of 307 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.68 million shares worth more than $211.63 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 16.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 2.93 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $132.72 million and represent 10.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.73% shares in the company for having 1.86 million shares of worth $70.61 million while later fund manager owns 1.04 million shares of worth $41.62 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.76% of company’s outstanding stock.