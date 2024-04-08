Investors In Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) Will Start Making Money Again

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) has a beta value of 2.44 and has seen 4.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $211.96M, closed the last trade at $1.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -3.60% during that session. The RGTI stock price is -155.97% off its 52-week high price of $3.43 and 73.13% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.00 million shares.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

Sporting -3.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RGTI stock price touched $1.34 or saw a rise of 15.72%. Year-to-date, Rigetti Computing Inc shares have moved 36.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) have changed -24.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.24.

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rigetti Computing Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.74%, compared to 14.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.10% and 15.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.24 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

RGTI Dividends

Rigetti Computing Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.40% with a share float percentage of 40.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rigetti Computing Inc having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deer Management Co. LLC with over 21.58 million shares worth more than $25.36 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Deer Management Co. LLC held 16.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is EDBI Pte Ltd., with the holding of over 4.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.04 million and represent 3.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Quantum ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.22% shares in the company for having 2.95 million shares of worth $3.46 million while later fund manager owns 1.94 million shares of worth $2.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.46% of company’s outstanding stock.