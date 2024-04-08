Investors In Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) Will Start Making Money Again

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) has a beta value of 0.26 and has seen 4.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $281.96M, closed the last trade at $5.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -3.16% during that session. The LUNR stock price is -140.04% off its 52-week high price of $13.25 and 62.14% above the 52-week low of $2.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.09 million shares.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information

Sporting -3.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LUNR stock price touched $5.52 or saw a rise of 19.53%. Year-to-date, Intuitive Machines Inc shares have moved 116.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) have changed 12.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Intuitive Machines Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 41.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.14%, compared to 14.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 142.20% and -102.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 236.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $55.9 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $62.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $18.24 million and $17.99 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 206.50% for the current quarter and 245.80% for the next.

LUNR Dividends

Intuitive Machines Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.43% with a share float percentage of 27.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intuitive Machines Inc having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CPMG INC with over 1.24 million shares worth more than $10.16 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, CPMG INC held 5.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Quarry LP, with the holding of over 0.31 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.54 million and represent 1.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Procure ETF Tr II-Procure Space ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.91% shares in the company for having 0.19 million shares of worth $1.57 million while later fund manager owns 56398.0 shares of worth $0.48 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.27% of company’s outstanding stock.