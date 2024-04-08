Investors In Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) Will Start Making Money Again

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.37M, closed the recent trade at $1.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -6.90% during that session. The ADIL stock price is -1196.3% off its 52-week high price of $14.00 and 29.63% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.99 million shares.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) trade information

Sporting -6.90% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ADIL stock price touched $1.08 or saw a rise of 21.17%. Year-to-date, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -41.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) have changed -49.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 60.69%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 87.30% and -136.50% for the next quarter.

ADIL Dividends

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.91% with a share float percentage of 17.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Manchester Capital Management, LLC with over 48098.0 shares worth more than $10014.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Manchester Capital Management, LLC held 3.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 8134.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1693.0 and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.67% shares in the company for having 8134.0 shares of worth $1693.0 while later fund manager owns 2915.0 shares of worth $766.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.