Investor Confidence Shakens After SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SINT) Share Prices Gain $0.0

SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 6.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.26M, closed the recent trade at $0.02 per share which meant it 0.82% during that session. The SINT stock price is -10850.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.19 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 30.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.02 million shares.

SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

Sporting 0.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SINT stock price touched $0.02 or saw a rise of 52.61%. Year-to-date, SINTX Technologies Inc shares have moved -93.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -36.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) have changed -81.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -96.71% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $690k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $700k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $539k and $508k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.00% for the current quarter and 37.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 79.20% over the past 5 years.

SINT Dividends

SINTX Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.89% with a share float percentage of 1.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SINTX Technologies Inc having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 43409.0 shares worth more than $1085.0. As of Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 22253.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $556.0 and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 43409.0 shares of worth $1085.0 while later fund manager owns 21826.0 shares of worth $545.0 as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.