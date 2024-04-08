Investor Confidence Shakens After Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) Share Prices Loss -$0.1

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) has a beta value of 2.78 and has seen 3.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.63B, closed the last trade at $11.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -0.85% during that session. The BE stock price is -66.81% off its 52-week high price of $19.50 and 28.06% above the 52-week low of $8.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.70 million shares.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) trade information

Sporting -0.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BE stock price touched $11.69 or saw a rise of 6.48%. Year-to-date, Bloom Energy Corp shares have moved -21.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) have changed 22.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.12.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bloom Energy Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 240.00%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 59.10% and 94.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.50%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $253.69 million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $334.59 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.66% over the past 5 years.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.96% with a share float percentage of 95.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bloom Energy Corp having a total of 456 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 32.45 million shares worth more than $379.39 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. held 14.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 23.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $276.96 million and represent 10.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 8.38% shares in the company for having 18.86 million shares of worth $220.51 million while later fund manager owns 6.4 million shares of worth $74.82 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.