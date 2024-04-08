Investor Confidence Shakens After Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Share Prices Gain $4.59

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 65.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $275.36B, closed the last trade at $170.42 per share which meant it gained $4.59 on the day or 2.77% during that session. The AMD stock price is -33.38% off its 52-week high price of $227.30 and 52.46% above the 52-week low of $81.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 64.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 78.14 million shares.

Sporting 2.77% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AMD stock price touched $170.42 or saw a rise of 8.98%. Year-to-date, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares have moved 15.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have changed -19.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 63.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.57%, compared to 4.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.80%.

31 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.43 billion for the current quarter. 31 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.69 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $5.35 billion and $5.36 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.50% for the current quarter and 6.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.43% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 39.55% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.96%.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 30 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.01% with a share float percentage of 75.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. having a total of 3,084 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 140.05 million shares worth more than $14.4 billion. As of Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 121.64 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.51 billion and represent 7.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.14% shares in the company for having 50.3 million shares of worth $5.17 billion while later fund manager owns 38.82 million shares of worth $3.99 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.43% of company’s outstanding stock.