Investor Confidence Dwindles After Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) Shares Drop By About -0.21

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 0.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.22B, closed the recent trade at $8.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -2.43% during that session. The OCUL stock price is -37.42% off its 52-week high price of $11.31 and 75.7% above the 52-week low of $2.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.07 million shares.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) trade information

Sporting -2.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the OCUL stock price touched $8.23 or saw a rise of 7.94%. Year-to-date, Ocular Therapeutix Inc shares have moved 84.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) have changed -20.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.7.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ocular Therapeutix Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 176.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.33%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 56.40% and 38.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.38 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.38% over the past 5 years.

OCUL Dividends

Ocular Therapeutix Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 06 and May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.11% with a share float percentage of 52.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ocular Therapeutix Inc having a total of 152 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Summer Road LLC with over 6.12 million shares worth more than $31.59 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Summer Road LLC held 7.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Opaleye Management Inc., with the holding of over 5.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.82 million and represent 7.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 2.31 million shares of worth $11.93 million while later fund manager owns 1.77 million shares of worth $6.69 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.