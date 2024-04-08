IGC Pharma Inc (IGC) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 2.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.22M, closed the last trade at $0.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -5.86% during that session. The IGC stock price is -40.0% off its 52-week high price of $0.91 and 61.54% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 697.12K shares.

IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC) trade information

Sporting -5.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IGC stock price touched $0.65 or saw a rise of 28.56%. Year-to-date, IGC Pharma Inc shares have moved 131.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 62.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC) have changed 97.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.49.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

IGC Pharma Inc (IGC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 86.42% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $190k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $620k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.91% over the past 5 years.

IGC Dividends

IGC Pharma Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.71% with a share float percentage of 4.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IGC Pharma Inc having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.76 million shares worth more than $0.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 1.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.65 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.2 million and represent 1.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.59% shares in the company for having 0.63 million shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $51067.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.