Hut 8 Corp (HUT) Shares Are Down -32.68% YTD

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) has a beta value of 2.98 and has seen 3.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $798.86M, closed the last trade at $8.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.71 on the day or -7.33% during that session. The HUT stock price is -153.34% off its 52-week high price of $22.75 and 31.18% above the 52-week low of $6.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.55 million shares.

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Sporting -7.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HUT stock price touched $8.98 or saw a rise of 23.18%. Year-to-date, Hut 8 Corp shares have moved -32.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) have changed 14.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.9.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -4.97% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -39.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.66 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $25.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $21.83 million and $21.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.40% for the current quarter and 20.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.00% over the past 5 years.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.65% with a share float percentage of 24.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hut 8 Corp having a total of 162 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 6.86 million shares worth more than $22.63 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, State Street Corporation held 3.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 3.47 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.46 million and represent 1.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 6.91 million shares of worth $16.8 million while later fund manager owns 6.3 million shares of worth $22.41 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.