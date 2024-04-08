Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) has a beta value of -1.89 and has seen 93.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $192.11M, closed the last trade at $1.54 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 48.08% during that session. The HUBC stock price is -835.06% off its 52-week high price of $14.40 and 55.84% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 795.93K shares.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information

Sporting 48.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HUBC stock price touched $1.54 or saw a rise of 18.52%. Year-to-date, Hub Cyber Security Ltd shares have moved -29.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 72.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) have changed 21.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.98.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -33.33% over the past 6 months.

HUBC Dividends

Hub Cyber Security Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.98% with a share float percentage of 12.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hub Cyber Security Ltd having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of Montreal/Can/ with over 2.57 million shares worth more than $1.21 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bank of Montreal/Can/ held 2.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lynwood Capital Management Inc., with the holding of over 1.55 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.73 million and represent 1.26% of shares outstanding.