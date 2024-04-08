How Will Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ: IMVT) Perform In Months To Come?

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.57B, closed the last trade at $31.48 per share which meant it gained $0.64 on the day or 2.08% during that session. The IMVT stock price is -44.79% off its 52-week high price of $45.58 and 55.37% above the 52-week low of $14.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 million shares.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Sporting 2.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IMVT stock price touched $31.48 or saw a rise of 2.84%. Year-to-date, Immunovant Inc shares have moved -25.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) have changed -4.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.93.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Immunovant Inc (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Immunovant Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.09%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.50% and 21.10% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -3.43% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.69%.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.64% with a share float percentage of 107.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immunovant Inc having a total of 301 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 5.47 million shares worth more than $103.74 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 4.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deep Track Capital, Lp, with the holding of over 5.42 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $102.84 million and represent 4.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.62% shares in the company for having 2.12 million shares of worth $48.15 million while later fund manager owns 1.91 million shares of worth $43.4 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.46% of company’s outstanding stock.