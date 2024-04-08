How Will ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) Perform In Months To Come?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 6.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $774.75M, closed the last trade at $1.83 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.55% during that session. The CHPT stock price is -451.91% off its 52-week high price of $10.10 and 14.75% above the 52-week low of $1.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.98 million shares.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Sporting 0.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CHPT stock price touched $1.83 or saw a rise of 5.18%. Year-to-date, ChargePoint Holdings Inc shares have moved -21.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) have changed -5.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 105.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.23.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ChargePoint Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.96%, compared to 14.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.30% and 58.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.30%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $105.73 million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $123.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -149.12% over the past 5 years.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 28 and June 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.48% with a share float percentage of 48.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ChargePoint Holdings Inc having a total of 480 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 25.84 million shares worth more than $227.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Linse Capital Llc, with the holding of over 15.55 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $136.64 million and represent 4.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.52% shares in the company for having 9.07 million shares of worth $79.72 million while later fund manager owns 7.29 million shares of worth $64.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.03% of company’s outstanding stock.