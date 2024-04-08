How Is The Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) has a beta value of 3.43 and has seen 4.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.87B, closed the recent trade at $251.22 per share which meant it gained $10.32 on the day or 4.28% during that session. The COIN stock price is -12.84% off its 52-week high price of $283.48 and 81.52% above the 52-week low of $46.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.31 million shares.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Sporting 4.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the COIN stock price touched $251.22 or saw a rise of 3.93%. Year-to-date, Coinbase Global Inc shares have moved 44.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) have changed 3.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.62.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coinbase Global Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 236.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 462.16%, compared to 5.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.40%.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.37% with a share float percentage of 57.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coinbase Global Inc having a total of 1,086 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 14.28 million shares worth more than $3.62 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 8.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.18 billion and represent 4.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.47% shares in the company for having 4.82 million shares of worth $1.22 billion while later fund manager owns 4.14 million shares of worth $1.05 billion as of Feb 28, 2024, which makes it owner of about 2.12% of company’s outstanding stock.