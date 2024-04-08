How Is Kintara Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ: KTRA) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) has a beta value of 0.55 and has seen 2.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.67M, closed the recent trade at $0.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -7.30% during that session. The KTRA stock price is -4883.33% off its 52-week high price of $5.98 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 31.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.80 million shares.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Sporting -7.30% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KTRA stock price touched $0.12 or saw a rise of 50.0%. Year-to-date, Kintara Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -28.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) have changed 27.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kintara Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -96.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 73.25%, compared to 13.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 49.09% over the past 5 years.

KTRA Dividends

Kintara Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.62% with a share float percentage of 0.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kintara Therapeutics Inc having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 14036.0 shares worth more than $56565.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 10721.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43205.0 and represent 0.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 9104.0 shares of worth $29223.0 while later fund manager owns 7563.0 shares of worth $30478.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.