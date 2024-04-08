How Is Indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 3.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.23B, closed the last trade at $6.72 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 4.67% during that session. The INDI stock price is -61.46% off its 52-week high price of $10.85 and 30.51% above the 52-week low of $4.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.44 million shares.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information

Sporting 4.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the INDI stock price touched $6.72 or saw a rise of 6.67%. Year-to-date, Indie Semiconductor Inc shares have moved -17.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) have changed 3.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.87.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Indie Semiconductor Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.24%, compared to 4.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.00% and 30.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.80%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $56.17 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $60.72 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

INDI Dividends

Indie Semiconductor Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.