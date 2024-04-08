How Is Golden Minerals Co. (AMEX: AUMN) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Golden Minerals Co (AMEX:AUMN) has a beta value of 0.33 and has seen 2.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.05M, closed the last trade at $0.69 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 18.58% during that session. The AUMN stock price is -914.49% off its 52-week high price of $7.00 and 62.32% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 275.03K shares.

Golden Minerals Co (AMEX:AUMN) trade information

Sporting 18.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AUMN stock price touched $0.69 or saw a rise of 9.21%. Year-to-date, Golden Minerals Co shares have moved 32.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 64.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Golden Minerals Co (AMEX:AUMN) have changed 81.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.

Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Golden Minerals Co shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 62.04%, compared to 18.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -48.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.51 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $300k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $5.36 million and $4.58 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -53.10% for the current quarter and -93.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -120.57% over the past 5 years.

AUMN Dividends

Golden Minerals Co is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Golden Minerals Co (AMEX:AUMN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.30% with a share float percentage of 17.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Golden Minerals Co having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.69 million shares worth more than $1.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 8.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.39 million and represent 2.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.46% shares in the company for having 0.21 million shares of worth $0.34 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $0.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.09% of company’s outstanding stock.