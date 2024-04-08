How Is Cardiff Oncology Inc.(NASDAQ: CRDF) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $260.93M, closed the last trade at $5.84 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 3.00% during that session. The CRDF stock price is -9.93% off its 52-week high price of $6.42 and 83.9% above the 52-week low of $0.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.70 million shares.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) trade information

Sporting 3.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CRDF stock price touched $5.84 or saw a rise of 8.46%. Year-to-date, Cardiff Oncology Inc shares have moved 294.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) have changed 50.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.71.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cardiff Oncology Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 394.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.38%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -50.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $50k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $60k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $83k and $108k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -39.80% for the current quarter and -44.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.42% over the past 5 years.

CRDF Dividends

Cardiff Oncology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.17% with a share float percentage of 16.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cardiff Oncology Inc having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 1.94 million shares worth more than $2.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 4.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.76 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.12 million and represent 1.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 1.29 million shares of worth $1.89 million while later fund manager owns 0.59 million shares of worth $0.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.