How Is Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) has a beta value of 0.80 and has seen 95.14 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.92M, closed the recent trade at $4.78 per share which meant it gained $3.35 on the day or 233.92% during that session. The AUUD stock price is -705.44% off its 52-week high price of $38.50 and 70.5% above the 52-week low of $1.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 388.63K shares.

Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information

Sporting 233.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AUUD stock price touched $4.78 or saw a rise of 16.14%. Year-to-date, Auddia Inc shares have moved -23.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 148.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) have changed 45.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Auddia Inc (AUUD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -30.16% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.72% over the past 5 years.

AUUD Dividends

Auddia Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.54% with a share float percentage of 5.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Auddia Inc having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ayrton Capital LLC with over 0.24 million shares worth more than $99380.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Ayrton Capital LLC held 1.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc., with the holding of over 0.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $75673.0 and represent 0.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.77% shares in the company for having 0.15 million shares of worth $63816.0 while later fund manager owns 39965.0 shares of worth $16501.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.20% of company’s outstanding stock.