Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY)

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 0.39 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $272.43M, closed the recent trade at $1.95 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 2.09% during that session. The FREY stock price is -417.95% off its 52-week high price of $10.10 and 37.95% above the 52-week low of $1.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.65 million shares.

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Sporting 2.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the FREY stock price touched $1.95 or saw a rise of 4.88%. Year-to-date, FREYR Battery Inc. shares have moved 4.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) have changed 17.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.55.

FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FREYR Battery Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -47.14%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -144.40% and -16.70% for the next quarter.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $200k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 25 and February 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.81% with a share float percentage of 43.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FREYR Battery Inc. having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC with over 13.46 million shares worth more than $27.26 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC held 9.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kim, LLC, with the holding of over 11.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.29 million and represent 8.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fd. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 2.34% shares in the company for having 3.27 million shares of worth $6.62 million while later fund manager owns 1.22 million shares of worth $2.47 million as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 0.87% of company’s outstanding stock.