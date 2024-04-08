Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 19.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.35M, closed the last trade at $0.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -8.30% during that session. The FFIE stock price is -146600.0% off its 52-week high price of $117.36 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.96 million shares.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Sporting -8.30% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FFIE stock price touched $0.08 or saw a rise of 20.0%. Year-to-date, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc shares have moved -88.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) have changed -51.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.04.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -97.79% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.04 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 08 and April 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.01% with a share float percentage of 3.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.61 million shares worth more than $9.8 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.18 million and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 0.39 million shares of worth $6.3 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $2.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.