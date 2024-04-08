Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN) Surprises Wall Street With 0.95% Stock Price Gain

Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GNLN) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.01M, closed the last trade at $0.54 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.95% during that session. The GNLN stock price is -585.19% off its 52-week high price of $3.70 and 31.48% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 150.97K shares.

Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GNLN) trade information

Sporting 0.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GNLN stock price touched $0.54 or saw a rise of 18.18%. Year-to-date, Greenlane Holdings Inc shares have moved 4.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GNLN) have changed 13.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 51760.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.73.

Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -6.09% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -34.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $24.94 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $28.68 million and $21.99 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -58.90% for the current quarter and 13.40% for the next.

GNLN Dividends

Greenlane Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.95% with a share float percentage of 14.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Greenlane Holdings Inc having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Twin Focus Capital Partners, LLC with over 71250.0 shares worth more than $68970.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Twin Focus Capital Partners, LLC held 2.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AXS Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 63837.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61794.0 and represent 2.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.22% shares in the company for having 58868.0 shares of worth $0.18 million while later fund manager owns 8895.0 shares of worth $8610.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.