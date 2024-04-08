GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -2.98% Fall

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $376.26M, closed the recent trade at $1.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.98% during that session. The EAF stock price is -261.9% off its 52-week high price of $5.32 and 19.73% above the 52-week low of $1.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.42 million shares.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) trade information

Sporting -2.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EAF stock price touched $1.47 or saw a rise of 8.7%. Year-to-date, GrafTech International Ltd. shares have moved -33.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) have changed -18.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.13.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GrafTech International Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.64%, compared to 11.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -550.00% and -450.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $125.69 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $127.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 58.68% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.87%.

EAF Dividends

GrafTech International Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.68%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.73% with a share float percentage of 100.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GrafTech International Ltd. having a total of 243 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brookfield Corp /ON/ with over 63.97 million shares worth more than $322.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Brookfield Corp /ON/ held 24.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 38.51 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $194.07 million and represent 14.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.94% shares in the company for having 17.83 million shares of worth $94.15 million while later fund manager owns 5.98 million shares of worth $30.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.33% of company’s outstanding stock.