Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) has a beta value of 0.40 and has seen 2.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $68.33M, closed the recent trade at $0.85 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.35% during that session. The GRRR stock price is -721.18% off its 52-week high price of $6.98 and 43.53% above the 52-week low of $0.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.58 million shares.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

Sporting 1.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GRRR stock price touched $0.85 or saw a rise of 13.27%. Year-to-date, Gorilla Technology Group Inc shares have moved 57.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) have changed 15.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.21.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.35% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.40% for the industry. 1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

GRRR Dividends

Gorilla Technology Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.68% with a share float percentage of 22.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gorilla Technology Group Inc having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tenor Capital Management Co., L.p. with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $0.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Tenor Capital Management Co., L.p. held 0.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 65361.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.