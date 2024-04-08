Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) has a beta value of 0.06 and has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $988.65M, closed the last trade at $6.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -2.26% during that session. The GOTU stock price is -29.54% off its 52-week high price of $8.42 and 65.85% above the 52-week low of $2.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.96 million shares.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Sporting -2.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GOTU stock price touched $6.50 or saw a rise of 10.34%. Year-to-date, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR shares have moved 79.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) have changed -10.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.35.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 152.92% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 49.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $129.59 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $146.86 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.99% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 748.66% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.03%.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between May 28 and June 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.58% with a share float percentage of 34.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 5.49 million shares worth more than $15.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 2.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Strategic Vision Investment Ltd, with the holding of over 4.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.21 million and represent 1.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 1.98 million shares of worth $8.29 million while later fund manager owns 1.85 million shares of worth $7.74 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.70% of company’s outstanding stock.