Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 20.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.34M, closed the last trade at $0.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -18.25% during that session. The GMDA stock price is -8266.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.51 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 44.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.27 million shares.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Sporting -18.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GMDA stock price touched $0.03 or saw a rise of 48.19%. Year-to-date, Gamida Cell Ltd shares have moved -92.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) have changed -90.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.51.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -96.58% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 778.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.23 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.15% over the past 5 years.

GMDA Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between March 25 and March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.49% with a share float percentage of 29.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gamida Cell Ltd having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 8.55 million shares worth more than $16.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 7.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Meitav Investment House Ltd., with the holding of over 3.66 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.05 million and represent 3.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio and Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.82% shares in the company for having 2.21 million shares of worth $2.61 million while later fund manager owns 2.17 million shares of worth $3.1 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.78% of company’s outstanding stock.