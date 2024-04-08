Gamestop Corporation (NYSE: GME) Shares Lost -$0.28 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) has a beta value of -0.27 and has seen 4.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.44B, closed the last trade at $11.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -2.43% during that session. The GME stock price is -145.78% off its 52-week high price of $27.65 and 3.11% above the 52-week low of $10.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.85 million shares.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) trade information

Sporting -2.43% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GME stock price touched $11.25 or saw a rise of 11.21%. Year-to-date, Gamestop Corporation shares have moved -35.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) have changed -26.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 59.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 20.69.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gamestop Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -83.33%, compared to -5.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.70% and -33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.05 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.04 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2024.

GME Dividends

Gamestop Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 19 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.69% with a share float percentage of 34.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gamestop Corporation having a total of 351 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 24.94 million shares worth more than $604.74 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 21.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $525.79 million and represent 7.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.75% shares in the company for having 8.39 million shares of worth $138.06 million while later fund manager owns 8.07 million shares of worth $195.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.64% of company’s outstanding stock.