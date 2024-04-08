Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Has Risen 3.97%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 10.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.44B, closed the last trade at $4.71 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 3.97% during that session. The FSM stock price is 0.21% off its 52-week high price of $4.70 and 45.22% above the 52-week low of $2.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.39 million shares.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Sporting 3.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the FSM stock price touched $4.71 or saw a rise of 1.05%. Year-to-date, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares have moved 22.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) have changed 53.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.92.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 78.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -154.55%, compared to 19.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.00% and 400.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.00%.

FSM Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.49% with a share float percentage of 44.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. having a total of 251 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 29.9 million shares worth more than $96.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 7.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.54 million and represent 2.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.05% shares in the company for having 15.48 million shares of worth $42.1 million while later fund manager owns 11.91 million shares of worth $32.4 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.89% of company’s outstanding stock.