Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE): What Is Good About Stock?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) has a beta value of 2.23 and has seen 0.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $204.17M, closed the recent trade at $1.01 per share which meant it -0.25% during that session. The EOSE stock price is -460.4% off its 52-week high price of $5.66 and 27.72% above the 52-week low of $0.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.11 million shares.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Sporting -0.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EOSE stock price touched $1.01 or saw a rise of 2.82%. Year-to-date, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc shares have moved -7.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) have changed -5.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 44.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.37.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eos Energy Enterprises Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.19%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 74.40% and 82.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 351.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.28 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $3.1 million and $249k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 102.60% for the current quarter and 2,892.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.32% over the past 5 years.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.22% with a share float percentage of 56.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eos Energy Enterprises Inc having a total of 168 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.05 million shares worth more than $9.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 4.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Legal & General Group PLC, with the holding of over 8.93 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.93 million and represent 4.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 5.78 million shares of worth $5.78 million while later fund manager owns 5.75 million shares of worth $5.75 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.