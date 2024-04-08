Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC): What Is Good About Stock?

Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE:EVC) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $171.88M, closed the last trade at $1.92 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 2.13% during that session. The EVC stock price is -238.02% off its 52-week high price of $6.49 and 30.73% above the 52-week low of $1.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 955.57K shares.

Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE:EVC) trade information

Sporting 2.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EVC stock price touched $1.92 or saw a rise of 2.29%. Year-to-date, Entravision Communications Corp. shares have moved -53.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE:EVC) have changed 7.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.3.

Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Entravision Communications Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 129.41%, compared to 26.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $271 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $312 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $239.01 million and $258.49 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.40% for the current quarter and 20.70% for the next.

EVC Dividends

Entravision Communications Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 10.42%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE:EVC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.89% with a share float percentage of 86.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Entravision Communications Corp. having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are American Century Companies, Inc. with over 10.62 million shares worth more than $46.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, American Century Companies, Inc. held 13.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.97 million and represent 7.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 10.12% shares in the company for having 7.96 million shares of worth $34.92 million while later fund manager owns 1.59 million shares of worth $6.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.