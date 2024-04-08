Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Drops -2.74%, Marking Lose By Bears

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 3.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $549.65M, closed the recent trade at $2.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -2.74% during that session. The EXK stock price is -65.45% off its 52-week high price of $4.55 and 48.36% above the 52-week low of $1.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.72 million shares.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Sporting -2.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EXK stock price touched $2.75 or saw a rise of 7.41%. Year-to-date, Endeavour Silver Corp. shares have moved 39.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) have changed 44.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.92.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Endeavour Silver Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 500.00%, compared to 19.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.30% and 300.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $54.89 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $55.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $55.46 million and $50.07 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.00% for the current quarter and 10.30% for the next.

EXK Dividends

Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.42% with a share float percentage of 32.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Endeavour Silver Corp. having a total of 165 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 9.57 million shares worth more than $26.37 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 3.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jupiter Asset Management Limited, with the holding of over 6.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.55 million and represent 2.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 3.57% shares in the company for having 8.58 million shares of worth $23.63 million while later fund manager owns 5.72 million shares of worth $15.76 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.