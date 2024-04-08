E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.67M, closed the recent trade at $2.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -7.03% during that session. The EJH stock price is -1800.0% off its 52-week high price of $47.50 and 53.6% above the 52-week low of $1.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 587.67K shares.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Sporting -7.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EJH stock price touched $2.50 or saw a rise of 31.88%. Year-to-date, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd shares have moved -87.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 66.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) have changed 72.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between May 14 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.23% with a share float percentage of 0.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 79064.0 shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with the holding of over 32877.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46488.0 and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.