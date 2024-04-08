Does BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) has a beta value of 3.36 and has seen 3.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $307.32M, closed the last trade at $1.95 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.04% during that session. The BBAI stock price is -146.15% off its 52-week high price of $4.80 and 40.51% above the 52-week low of $1.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.10 million shares.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

Sporting 1.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BBAI stock price touched $1.95 or saw a rise of 5.8%. Year-to-date, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc shares have moved -8.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) have changed -48.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.54.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 36.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.50%, compared to 10.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 68.40% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $43.74 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $50.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $42.15 million and $38.46 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.80% for the current quarter and 32.50% for the next.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 59.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.90% with a share float percentage of 12.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BigBear.ai Holdings Inc having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 7.5 million shares worth more than $17.62 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 4.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 2.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.29 million and represent 1.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.45% shares in the company for having 0.7 million shares of worth $1.15 million while later fund manager owns 0.69 million shares of worth $1.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.