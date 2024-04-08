Does Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 10.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $234.31M, closed the last trade at $1.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -10.95% during that session. The ATOS stock price is -21.39% off its 52-week high price of $2.27 and 68.45% above the 52-week low of $0.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 million shares.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

Sporting -10.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ATOS stock price touched $1.87 or saw a rise of 19.05%. Year-to-date, Atossa Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 112.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) have changed 62.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.57.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Atossa Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 162.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -29.17%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -20.00% and 25.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 46.61% over the past 5 years.

ATOS Dividends

Atossa Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 20 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.00% with a share float percentage of 13.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atossa Therapeutics Inc having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 5.68 million shares worth more than $7.15 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 4.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.9 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.65 million and represent 2.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.00% shares in the company for having 3.78 million shares of worth $4.76 million while later fund manager owns 1.66 million shares of worth $2.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.