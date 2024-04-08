Compass Inc. (COMP) Is Up 0.53%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) has a beta value of 2.84 and has seen 3.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.85B, closed the last trade at $3.81 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.53% during that session. The COMP stock price is -17.85% off its 52-week high price of $4.49 and 52.23% above the 52-week low of $1.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.00 million shares.

Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) trade information

Sporting 0.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the COMP stock price touched $3.81 or saw a rise of 3.79%. Year-to-date, Compass Inc shares have moved 1.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) have changed 1.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.09.

Compass Inc (COMP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Compass Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 51.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.62%, compared to 19.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 39.40% and 130.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.20%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.02 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.63 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $957.2 million and $1.51 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.80% for the current quarter and 7.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.93% over the past 5 years.

COMP Dividends

Compass Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.39% with a share float percentage of 65.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Compass Inc having a total of 254 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 117.37 million shares worth more than $410.78 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 25.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 44.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $156.74 million and represent 9.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.59% shares in the company for having 12.06 million shares of worth $50.51 million while later fund manager owns 10.4 million shares of worth $36.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.