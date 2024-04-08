Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Surprises Wall Street With 3.25% Stock Price Gain

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $434.83M, closed the last trade at $3.18 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 3.25% during that session. The CYH stock price is -105.35% off its 52-week high price of $6.53 and 36.79% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.12 million shares.

Sporting 3.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CYH stock price touched $3.18 or saw a rise of 10.67%. Year-to-date, Community Health Systems, Inc. shares have moved 1.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have changed 13.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.57.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Community Health Systems, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.63%, compared to 17.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 62.80% and 45.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.09 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.09 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $3.11 billion and $3.04 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.50% for the current quarter and 1.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.96% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 78.78% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.95%.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 29 and May 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.61% with a share float percentage of 78.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Community Health Systems, Inc. having a total of 254 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.75 million shares worth more than $31.01 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 7.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 8.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.75 million and represent 5.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 3.98 million shares of worth $12.67 million while later fund manager owns 3.21 million shares of worth $10.2 million as of Nov 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.