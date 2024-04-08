Coeur Mining Inc (CDE): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 17.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.88B, closed the last trade at $4.87 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 12.21% during that session. The CDE stock price is 4.72% off its 52-week high price of $4.64 and 58.93% above the 52-week low of $2.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.86 million shares.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Sporting 12.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CDE stock price touched $4.87 or saw a rise of 1.22%. Year-to-date, Coeur Mining Inc shares have moved 49.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) have changed 58.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.94.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coeur Mining Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 122.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 78.26%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 72.70% and 83.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $260 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.67% over the past 5 years.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.18% with a share float percentage of 74.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coeur Mining Inc having a total of 280 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 32.64 million shares worth more than $92.69 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 9.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 31.04 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.15 million and represent 8.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.32% shares in the company for having 18.79 million shares of worth $41.71 million while later fund manager owns 14.12 million shares of worth $34.04 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.00% of company’s outstanding stock.