Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) Slumps -3.77%, A Loss For Bears

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 8.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $358.54M, closed the last trade at $0.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3.77% during that session. The CLOV stock price is -123.29% off its 52-week high price of $1.63 and 2.74% above the 52-week low of $0.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.43 million shares.

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Sporting -3.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CLOV stock price touched $0.73 or saw a rise of 8.75%. Year-to-date, Clover Health Investments Corp shares have moved -23.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) have changed -9.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 47.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.45.

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clover Health Investments Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.22%, compared to 19.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.30% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -37.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $321.23 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $321.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $527.77 million and $513.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -39.10% for the current quarter and -37.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -585.84% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 50.14% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.10%.

CLOV Dividends

Clover Health Investments Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.45% with a share float percentage of 26.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clover Health Investments Corp having a total of 171 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 31.43 million shares worth more than $28.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 8.85 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.94 million and represent 2.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.59% shares in the company for having 10.28 million shares of worth $9.22 million while later fund manager owns 9.15 million shares of worth $8.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.30% of company’s outstanding stock.