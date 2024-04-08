Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) Falls -1.83%, Causing Bears To Lose

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) has a beta value of 4.10 and has seen 21.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.52B, closed the last trade at $15.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -1.83% during that session. The CLSK stock price is -58.46% off its 52-week high price of $24.72 and 84.74% above the 52-week low of $2.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 33.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 36.32 million shares.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Sporting -1.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CLSK stock price touched $15.60 or saw a rise of 23.9%. Year-to-date, Cleanspark Inc shares have moved 41.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) have changed -5.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.51.

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cleanspark Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 329.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 89.15%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 147.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $102.28 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $108.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.20% over the past 5 years.

CLSK Dividends

Cleanspark Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.56% with a share float percentage of 45.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cleanspark Inc having a total of 244 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Toroso Investments, LLC with over 3.89 million shares worth more than $16.7 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Toroso Investments, LLC held 79.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 3.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.83 million and represent 70.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 82.07% shares in the company for having 4.0 million shares of worth $17.16 million while later fund manager owns 3.89 million shares of worth $23.4 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 79.90% of company’s outstanding stock.