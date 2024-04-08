Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) has a beta value of 2.24 and has seen 2.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.48M, closed the last trade at $11.55 per share which meant it lost -$4.85 on the day or -29.57% during that session. The CZOO stock price is -2454.11% off its 52-week high price of $295.00 and 81.73% above the 52-week low of $2.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.16 million shares.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Sporting -29.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CZOO stock price touched $11.55 or saw a rise of 35.87%. Year-to-date, Cazoo Group Ltd shares have moved 21.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) have changed 259.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 42170.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.01.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.43% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 90.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $344.97 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $424.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 41.21% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.68%.

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.03% with a share float percentage of 89.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cazoo Group Ltd having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Greenvale Capital, LLP with over 2.42 million shares worth more than $2.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Greenvale Capital, LLP held 6.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is D1 Capital Partners, LP, with the holding of over 1.84 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.17 million and represent 4.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.61% shares in the company for having 0.62 million shares of worth $1.14 million while later fund manager owns 82778.0 shares of worth $97678.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.