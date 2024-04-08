Can Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 2.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $691.34M, closed the last trade at $2.38 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 3.48% during that session. The TGB stock price is -4.2% off its 52-week high price of $2.48 and 55.88% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.87 million shares.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB) trade information

Sporting 3.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TGB stock price touched $2.38 or saw a rise of 4.03%. Year-to-date, Taseko Mines Ltd. shares have moved 70.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB) have changed 47.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.61.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Taseko Mines Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 103.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.27%, compared to 18.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and 300.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $94.25 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $100.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

TGB Dividends

Taseko Mines Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.28% with a share float percentage of 20.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taseko Mines Ltd. having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.09 million shares worth more than $11.57 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 2.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 6.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.01 million and represent 2.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.09% shares in the company for having 8.91 million shares of worth $12.75 million while later fund manager owns 6.0 million shares of worth $7.62 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.